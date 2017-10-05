Therapy dogs comfort survivors of Las Vegas shooting

ABCNews.com(LAS VEGAS) — A group of therapy dogs are being flown to Las Vegas to comfort survivors from Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs, affiliated with Lutheran Church Charities, are helping survivors, families of victims, first responders and others after a suspected shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

“The key is for people to cry and for people to start talking about what they’re are going through, and it’s a key part of the healing process,” said Tim Hetzner, president and CEO of Lutheran …read more