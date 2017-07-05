Things I am doing wrong as a parent, according to my mother

Jordan Siemens/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — “Mother knows best,” right? Or maybe the saying should be “Grandmother knows best.” When it comes to raising kids, it seems grandmothers always know the right way to do things. Just ask my mom. It seems the wisdom gained through my 40 years of life experience is not nearly enough to hold a candle to the wealth of knowledge that is my mother.

According to my mom, here is a short list of things I am doing wrong as a parent:

1. Screen time

Whenever my children bring up television, my mother cringes. (Yes, my toddler already requests …read more