Thirty-five deaths caused by measles reported in Europe

Digital Vision/Thinkstock(ROME) — Thirty-five people have died in the past year from measles throughout Europe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Zsuzsanna Jakab, the WHO regional director for Europe, described the deaths as an “unacceptable tragedy,” given that measles can be prevented with vaccination.

“Every death or disability caused by this vaccine-preventable disease is an unacceptable tragedy,” Jakab told the BBC. “We are very concerned that although a safe, effective and affordable vaccine is available, measles remains a leading cause of death among children worldwide, and unfortunately Europe is not spared.

“I urge all endemic countries to take urgent measures to …read more