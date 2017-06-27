Thirty years ago today, Whitney Houston became the first woman to have a #1 album debut

Dave Hogan/Getty ImagesThirty years ago today, Whitney Houston set a record that may surprise you.

Whitney’s second album, simply called Whitney, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on June 27, 1987. What’s the big deal? It was the first album ever by a woman to do so.

The first album overall ever to debut at #1 was Elton John‘s Captain Fantastic & the Brown Dirt Cowboy, and that was in 1975, so it took 12 years for a female artist to achieve the same feat.

Whitney’s self-titled 1986 debut album spent 14 weeks at #1. The …read more