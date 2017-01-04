This Is the Beginning: The Doors’ Self-Titled Debut Album Was Released 50 Years Ago Today

Rhino/Elektra RecordsToday marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Doors‘ self-titled debut album. The influential record introduced the world to the dark poetry and powerful voice of Jim Morrison and the dynamic jazz- and blues-infused music of keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore. It included such enduring tunes as “Break On Through (To the Other Side),” “Twentieth Century Fox,” “The End” and the band’s chart-topping signature song, “Light My Fire.”

Densmore tells ABC Radio that while recording The Doors, he couldn’t have predicted the impact the album would have on the …read more