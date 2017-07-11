This is Thriller, Thriller Night: Michael Jackson to be animated for new fall Halloween TV special

A new animated Halloween special featuring the music of Michael Jackson will premiere on CBS this fall…and it sounds like quite a "Thriller."

Michael Jackson’s Halloween is an hour-long musical adventure featuring characters voiced by such stars as Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Alan Cumming and CSI actor George Eads.

The show tells the story of two millennials, Vincent and Victoria — voiced, respectively, by Lucas Till and Kiersey Clemons — who meet on Halloween night. Accompanied by a dog named Ichabod, they wind up at a mysterious hotel that’s …read more