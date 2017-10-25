This woman doesn’t mess around with her Halloween nail art

(Nichole Herrera) Nichole Herrera of Corpus Christi, Texas, went viral with this Halloween-themed glow-in-the-dark manicure.(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — Nichole Herrera, a manicurist at Artistic Nails in Corpus Christi, Texas, has gained overnight fame for her insanely elaborate glow-in-the-dark The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed nail art.

When she first started doing nails, “they were horrid,” Herrera, 29, told ABC News.

“They were really bad, but I just kept practicing,” she continued. “Over the eight years I’ve been doing it, I’ve been picking up different techniques. You have to be very patient with your work. I’m very patient, and that’s what it takes.”

The nail artist …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462