Three generations of nurses work in same specialty at same hospital system

Courtesy of Christina Harms, Sue Hoekstra, Mary Lou Wilkins(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Christina Harms, 31, a labor and delivery nurse in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is celebrating National Nurses Week this week, as are her mother and her grandmother.

The three generations of women have all followed the same career path, working as labor and delivery and postpartum nurses, at the same Michigan hospital system for a combined nearly 83 years.

“When I started working at Spectrum [Health] I thought, ‘This is incredible,’” Harms told ABC News. “My grandmother worked here and my mom worked here and now I work here and we’re …read more