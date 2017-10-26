Three-year-old amputee shows off one-of-a-kind Halloween costumes

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(SILVERADO, Calif.) — A mother from California is helping her daughter accept her difference by creating special Halloween costumes to show it off.

Scarlette Tipton wears a unique costume each year to incorporate the distinction of her missing arm, which she lost because of a rare cancer three years ago.

“She loves Halloween and she likes being something scary every year,” the girl’s mom, Simone Tipton of Silverado, California told ABC News. “I wanted to make sure it was rooted deep in her subconscious that it doesn’t matter that she is different.”

Scarlette, now 3, was born with a rare, soft tissue cancer …read more