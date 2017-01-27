Tickets for 2017 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony On Sale February 3

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – 2017Tickets for the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be held at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on April 7, will go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

A release from the Rock Hall notes that Citi cardmembers can get the jump on fellow fans with presale starting January 30th at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

The ceremony will see ELO, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, and Yes inducted; Jackson Browne is set to induct Baez, while Neil Young will do the honors for fans …read more