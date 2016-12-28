Time-Saving Winter Beauty Fixes

Thinkstock/iStock(NEW YORK) — Lifestyle expert Gretta Monahan appeared on “Good Morning America” Wednesday to share some of her best time-saving beauty tips to maintain healthy skin and hair during the cold season.

Here are some of her top tips:



Trade a Thick Bath Towel for an Old T-shirt to Dry Your Hair

A simple T-shirt works like an expensive hair towel, but costs next to nothing and wraps perfectly around the head while not pulling at your hair like a regular towel. A T-shirt will absorb the water much faster and more efficiently while still being gentle on your strands to avoid breakage …read more