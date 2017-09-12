Tips for moms who struggle with back-to-school sadness

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The last group of children head back to school this week and judging from the celebratory posts and memes on social media, it may seem like every mother is overjoyed to be free of her children for a few hours each day.

But not every mom is joyful this time of year. In fact, many deal with feelings of sadness and anxiety when their children return to school.

“The start of school can often trigger extra reflection on how quickly time passes and how much things change,” Jill E. Daino, a social worker and New York City-based therapist told …read more