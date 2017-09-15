Tito Jackson and sons remember “the coldest day” of their lives when his wife Delores Jackson died

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The Jackson 5‘s Tito Jackson says in a new episode of ABC’s 20/20 in focusing on the 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Delores “Dee Dee” Jackson, that the day she died was the “coldest day” of his and his sons’ lives.

Tito recalls, “[My sons] said, ‘Mom is dead.’ It was just a sad moment, you know. It was just horrifying.”

Tito’s son Taryll remembers getting the phone call about his mom’s death, saying, “I was told that my mom had been in an accident and that I need to go to the hospital …read more