Tobacco company Philip Morris ordered to compensate Australia

Wavebreak Media(SYDNEY) –The Australian government is telling tobacco giant Philip Morris to pay up.

The government ordered Philip Morris to pay millions of dollars in legal costs after the company unsuccessfully sued the country over its “plain-packaging” laws, according to the BBC.

In 2012, Australia enacted a first-of-its-kind law that required cigarettes to be sold in “unappealing packages with graphic health warnings,” the BBC reported.

Philip Morris tried to get the laws overturned, but a court dismissed its claim in 2015.

Now, the Australian government wants the company to pay its legal fees, which the Sydney Morning Herald reported could be as …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462