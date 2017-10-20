Today marks the 40th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s tragic plane crash

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesToday marks the 40th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and others. Van Zant’s youngest brother, Johnny, who’s been Skynyrd’s lead vocalist since the band reunited in 1987, tells ABC Radio that he wishes his brother had lived to witness the impact the music he helped create has had.

“There was a lot of it here he’s missed,” Johnny notes. “But hey…I believe in God, so I know he’s here in spirit, and I believe …read more