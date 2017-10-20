Today marks the 40th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s tragic plane crash

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesToday marks the 40th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and others. Van Zant’s youngest brother, Johnny, who’s been Skynyrd’s lead vocalist since the band reunited in 1987, tells ABC Radio that he wishes his brother had lived to witness the impact the music he helped create has had.

“There was a lot of it here he’s missed,” Johnny notes. “But hey…I believe in God, so I know he’s here in spirit, and I believe …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462