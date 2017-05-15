Todd Rundgren says he hopes his star-studded new album “White Knight” will “open up new audiences” for him

Cleopatra RecordsTodd Rundgren just-released studio album White Knight finds the acclaimed singer/songwriter collaborating with a wide variety of guest stars, including Daryl Hall, Steely Dan‘s Donald Fagen, Joe Walsh, Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor, guitar whiz Joe Satriani and Swedish dance-pop singer Robyn.

Rundgren tells ABC Radio that because he’s made most of his studio albums during the past 20 years by himself, “I got to a point where I felt I should make a greater effort to collaborate with other artists so that I wasn’t simply in my own echo chamber all …read more