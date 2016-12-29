Toddler Receives Special Christmas Gift at Father’s Gravesite

Danielle Ogle(FORT PAYNE, Ala.) — One toddler received a special gift this Christmas that was left at his father’s grave by a man the tyke had never met.

Braxton Wells, 2, found the present at Glenwood Cemetery on Dec. 25, just eight months after his dad, Cody Wells, 23, died in a car crash.

“It was wonderful because my son, he’s been a very unhappy little boy for a long time and when he saw that present, he was ecstatic, smiling from ear to ear,” Braxton’s mom, Danielle Ogle of Fort Payne, Alabama, told ABC News. “His entire day changed.”

Ogle, 24, said …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462