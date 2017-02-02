Toddler Undergoing Chemotherapy Cheers on Atlanta Falcons in Custom-Made Hospital Gown

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta(ATLANTA) — A 15-month-old girl undergoing chemotherapy in an Atlanta hospital showed her support for the Super Bowl-bound Atlanta Falcons in a custom-made hospital gown featuring the team’s logo.

Ella, an Atlanta native, has been hospitalized for the past two months at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta while being treated for Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare disorder in which excess immune system cells build up in the body, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Ella’s mother, Allison, who asked that the family’s last name not be used, said she, her husband and Ella’s grandparents are all longtime …read more