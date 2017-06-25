Toddler with rare genetic disorder isn’t letting his stroller hold him back

iStock/Thinkstock(GULFPORT, Miss.) — A 1-year-old boy diagnosed at birth with a rare genetic disorder isn’t letting that — or his stroller — hold him back.

Josiah Washington can be seen in two videos that have gone viral walking out of his stroller as he tries to get his hands on toys at a local toy store in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The videos on Facebook have garnered more than 8 million views.

In the clips, Washington’s parents laugh as they try to get him to step away from his prized possessions.

His mother, Kristian Washington, is excited that the videos of her little boy has gone …read more


