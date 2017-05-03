Toledo Mud Hens baseball team to celebrate Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” album with special jerseys

Courtesy of Toledo Mud HensToledo, Ohio, has a well-known minor league baseball team named the Mud Hens, but on June 16 you may want to call them “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts ball club.”

That night, the team is planning to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album by wearing jerseys designed to resemble the colorful jackets that the Fab Four donned on the 1967 album’s cover.

It's all part of a special promotion that not only will pay tribute to The Beatles, but will also raise money