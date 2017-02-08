Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Extend 40th Anniversary Tour into August

Credit: Joel BernsteinTom Petty and the Heartbreakers have tacked on several new dates to their 40th anniversary tour, which now has been extended into August.

The band has added second shows in Boston and Philadelphia, on July 21 and 29, respectively, and also has scheduled new concerts on August 17 in Vancouver, Canada, and August 19 in Seattle.

Tickets for the Seattle concert and the July 21 gig in Boston will go on sale on Monday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time, and for the July 29 show in Philadelphia at …read more