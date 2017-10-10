Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Greatest Hits” reenters “Billboard” 200 at #2 after Petty’s death

Geffen RecordsThe October 2 death of Tom Petty has inspired music fans to buy more copies of the rock legend’s recordings, including his 1993 Greatest Hits compilation with his band The Heartbreakers, which has reentered the Billboard 200 chart at #2. The album moved 84,000 units during the past week, 52,000 of which were from traditional album sales.

Interestingly, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Greatest Hits previously peaked at #5 on the chart back in 1994. The album is Petty’s best-selling record, having sold more than 12 million copies in the U.S.

