Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to wind down 40th anniversary tour with Hollywood Bowl show in September

Credit: Joel BernsteinTom Petty and the Heartbreakers will launch the second of two planned North American legs of their 40th anniversary tour this Thursday in Chicago, and now the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have just announced a new concert taking place September 21 at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles that will be the final stop on the tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. PT. This will mark the seventh time Petty and …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462