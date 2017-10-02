Tom Petty dead at 66

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesTom Petty, who with his band The Heartbreakers and as solo artist became one of the most acclaimed and beloved rock artists of the past 40 years, has died at age 66.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” said Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, in a statement. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical …read more