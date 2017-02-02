Tom Petty MusiCares Tribute Adds Dylan, Harrison and More

Credit: Joel BernsteinRock and roll royal family members Jakob Dylan and Dhani Harrison are among the latest additions to the upcoming MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Tom Petty.

Other newly announced performers for the gala event, set for February 10 in Los Angeles, include The Heart and the Heart, The Lumineers, L.A. rockers The Shelters, veteran folk-blues singer Taj Mahal and comedienne Kristen Wigg.

Previously announced artists include Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Norah Jones, Jackson Browne, Gary Clark Jr., Jeff Lynne, Don Henley, Randy Newman, Elle King, Regina Spektor, George Strait, The Bangles and Lucinda Williams, with a closing performance …read more