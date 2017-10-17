Tom Petty reportedly honored by friends and family at private ceremony

Andrew Chin/Getty Images for ABATom Petty apparently was honored by family and friends at a private ceremony on Monday.

Petty’s daughter, Los Angeles artist AnnaKim Violette, shared images on Instagram that appeared to be from the ceremony including one of the Golden Lotus Archway at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California, where George Harrison‘s funeral was held in 2001.

She also shared an image showing a black-and-white photo of Petty above a vase of flowers. “The dark of the sun we will stand together,” she wrote.

According to the Shrine's