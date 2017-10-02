Tom Petty rushed to hospital; condition is unconfirmed despite death reports

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesTom Petty was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night, and his current condition is unknown.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff station in Malibu confirms to ABC News that the LA County Fire Department transported Petty, 66, from his home in Malibu, CA to UCLA Medical Center at 10:50 p.m. Sunday night.

TMZ reports that Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest. While various other outlets have reported that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has died, that has not yet been confirmed. TMZ says those …read more