Tom Petty rushed to hospital; condition is unconfirmed despite death reports

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesTom Petty was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night, and his current condition is unknown.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff station in Malibu confirms to ABC News that the LA County Fire Department transported Petty, 66, from his home in Malibu, CA to UCLA Medical Center at 10:50 p.m. Sunday night.

TMZ reports that Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest. While various other outlets have reported that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has died, that has not yet been confirmed. TMZ says those …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462