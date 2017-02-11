Tom Petty Saluted as MusiCares Person of the Year by Henley, Foo Fighters, Nicks, Browne, Newman & More

Michael Kovac/WireImageA host of top artists gathered Friday night in Los Angeles to salute Tom Petty at the annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala — an event that, according to Billboard, raised more than $8.5 million to help musicians with medical and financial needs.

Among the many performers at the three-hours-plus show: Randy Newman, Cage the Elephant, Elle King, Foo Fighters, Jakob Dylan, The Lumineers, Jackson Browne, Jeff Lynne, Stevie Nicks, The Bangles, Don Henley and Lucinda Williams.

“Twenty years ago, I would have been way too cynical to do this, but I’m 66 now,” said Petty, according …read more