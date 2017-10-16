Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ “Greatest Hits” is #2 on the “Billboard” 200 for second straight week

Geffen RecordsWhen it comes to the Billboard 200 chart, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers‘ 1993 Greatest Hits compilation won’t back down. Following Petty’s untimely death on October 2, the album re-entered the chart last week at #2, and holds steady in that position on this week’s tally.

The compilation sold 47,000 units during the past week. Topping the latest Billboard 200 is rapper NF‘s Perception, which moved 55,000 units.

Prior to Tom's death, the highest that Petty & the Heartbreakers' Greatest Hits had reached on the Billboard 200 was number five, back in 1994. The record