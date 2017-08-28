Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers resume tour tonight after postponing three concerts because of Petty’s laryngitis

Credit: Joel BernsteinTom Petty & the Heartbreakers will resume their 40th anniversary tour tonight after Petty’s bout with laryngitis forced the veteran rocker and his band to postpone a third concert over the weekend on their 40th anniversary tour.

The show, which was to have taken place on Sunday, August 27 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California has been pushed back to this Wednesday, August 30.

Petty & the Heartbreakers’ previously postponed dates — an August 23 concert at the same venue and an August 25 performance at the Golden 1 Center in …read more


