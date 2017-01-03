Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers to Headline 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival in May

Credit: Joel BernsteinTom Petty & the Heartbreakers recently announced plans for a major North American tour commemorating their 40th anniversary, and now the band have added another date to the trek — a headlining appearance at the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival in Napa, California.

The event, which takes place May 26 to 28 at the Napa Valley Expo, will be co-headlined by Foo Fighters and Maroon 5.

Among the many other acts on the eclectic bill are Mavis Staples, The Roots, Live, House of Pain, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Fitz and the Tantrums, Andra Day …read more