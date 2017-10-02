Tom Petty’s daughter apparently rips press for reporting father’s death: “My dad is not dead yet”

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesTom Petty‘s daughter, Los Angeles artist Annakim Violette, apparently took to Instagram Monday, slamming press reports that her father has died.

Monday evening on the Instagram account dadlivesmatteronelove that appears to belong to Violette, she took particular aim at Rolling Stone, posting a picture of her father on the cover of the magazine in the late ’70s and writing, “@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your f******* magazine is….”

She slammed the magazine as “tabloid dog s***,” writing, “How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because …read more