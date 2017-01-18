Tom Price’s Last Known Plan to Replace Obamacare

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — With President-elect Donald Trump pledging to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many have been looking for signs of what a replacement plan might look like. One clue may be a plan proposed in 2015 by Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price, R-Georgia, who faces his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Price, who has been a longtime critic of the ACA, is a member of the House GOP Doctors Caucus, which is made up of congressional members who are doctors and focuses on developing “patient-centered” health care policy. He also served for …read more