Tonight’s “Nightline” looks at Whitney Houston’s rise and fall, as depicted in new documentary

Courtesy of SHOWTIMETonight, ABC’s Nightline correspondent, Juju Chang, takes a look at “a private Whitney Houston the public didn’t know,” in a story about the forthcoming Showtime documentary Whitney. “Can I Be Me.”

The documentary airs this Friday on Showtime.

In her Nightline segment, Juju sits down with the film’s co-director, Rudi Dolezal, who says that Whitney’s public persona “was the image,” not the reality.

“She came from the hood,” he explains.

Dolezal also claims that contrary to popular belief, it was Whitney’s older brothers who introduced her to a life of drugs, not her …read more


