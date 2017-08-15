Total solar eclipse 2017: Tips for safe viewing with glasses, viewers, filters, projections

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wherever you are in the United States on Aug. 21, you may want to look up and watch as the sun goes dark in the moon’s shadow.

Any astronomer in this country would suggest that you take advantage of this rare opportunity but not to do so without proper eye protection. And sunglasses won’t do.

Looking directly at the sun with the naked eye is unsafe at any time — except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse, when the moon entirely covers the sun’s beaming face. This phase will happen on Aug. 21 only within the …read more