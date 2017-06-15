Toto announces plans for 40th anniversary tour, hits compilation in 2018

Credit: Heather PorcaroNext year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Toto‘s self-titled debut album, and in celebration of the milestone the band will embark on a worldwide trek, dubbed the 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour. The commemorative tour will begin with a European leg that currently is mapped out from a February 19 in Hamburg, Germany, through an April 8 show in Glasgow, U.K.

Also as part of the 40th anniversary festivities, Toto has prepared a greatest-hits compilation due out in 2018 that will feature a mix of …read more