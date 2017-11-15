Toto releasing hits compilation with three new tracks in conjunction with 40th anniversary tour

Legacy RecordingsAs Toto prepares to launch its 40 Trips Around the Sun anniversary world tour in Europe this February, the band has announced plans to release a new, career-spanning compilation featuring three new songs in conjunction with the trek. 40 Trips Around the Sun is a 17-track collection that’s due out on February 9, 2018, and features remastered versions of many of the group’s best-known tunes, including “Hold the Line,” “Rosanna” and “Africa.”

Among the new songs is “Spanish Sea,” a tune that was built around an unfinished track …read more


