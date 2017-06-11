Traces of Legionella discovered at New York police station

(NEW YORK) — Health officials are investigating after a New York Police Department officer contracted Legionnaires' disease.

Preliminary results of tests revealed traces of Legionella bacteria were found at the 23rd Precinct in Harlem, the Health Department said according to ABC station WABC-TV.

Officials said there is no public health risk to the larger community.

The officer is recovering in a hospital outside the city and it was not immediately clear when they fell ill, WABC-TV reports.

Health officials are advising the NYPD to not take hot showers in the precinct.

Legionella spreads in human-made water systems. According to the NYPD, a new …read more