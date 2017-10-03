Trauma surgeon: Las Vegas shooting aftermath was ‘pretty surreal scene’

ABC News(LAS VEGAS) — Dr. Syed Saquib said he was the lone trauma surgeon on call at University Medical Center Sunday night when the hospital was notified that there was “a mass casualty situation on the Vegas strip.”

It was a little after 10 p.m. and, very quickly, it became an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“We were seeing all kinds of injuries. Gun shots to the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis and extremities,” Saquib told ABC News’ Juju Chang during an interview for “Nightline.” “[We had] walking wounded, patients that were brought in by other family, friends … people coming through ambulance, it was …read more


