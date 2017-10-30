Trick or treat: Dolly Parton to show off her Halloween costume Tuesday on “Harry”

Dolly Records/RCA Nashville

What will Dolly Parton be dressing up as this Halloween? You’ll have to watch Harry on Tuesday to find out.

The country-pop legend is set to make an in-costume appearance on the October 31 episode of Harry Connick Jr.‘s talk show. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area.

We do know that Parton will be stopping by the show to promote her new children’s album, I Believe in You. The cover features a photo of Dolly dressed in a Tinkerbell-esque outfit, complete with butterfly wings.

