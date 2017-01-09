Triple Vision: Foreigner Teaming Up with Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham for 40th Anniversary Tour This Summer

Credit: Bill BernsteinForeigner has announced dates for a lengthy U.S. summer tour celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary that’ll also feature fellow jukebox heroes Cheap Trick, along with special guests Jason Bonham and his Led Zeppelin Experience tribute group. The trek gets underway on July 11 in Syracuse, New York, and is mapped out through a September 9 concert in Auburn, Washington.

Bonham — who was Foreigner’s drummer from 2004 to 2008 — and Led Zeppelin Experience will be the tour’s opening act through an August 20 show in Austin, Texas. Tickets for Foreigner’s 40th anniversary …read more


