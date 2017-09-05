Trump USDA nominee faces pushback over lack of experience

Scott Olson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A former co-chairman of Donald Trump’s campaign was nominated last month as the chief scientist at the United States Department of Agriculture, a decision that has been met with pushback ahead of his forthcoming confirmation vote.

President Trump chose Sam Clovis, who is currently serving as a senior White House adviser to the USDA, as his nominee for undersecretary of agriculture for research, education and economics.

As the department’s chief scientist, Clovis would be responsible for overseeing the Agricultural Research Service, the Economic Research Service, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

However, …read more