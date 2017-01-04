Try Julianne Hough’s Favorite Cardio Dance Workout

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dancer and actress Julianne Hough is sharing her top wellness tips to shake up your fitness routine in 2017.

Hough says she gets “bored easily” so she mixes up her workouts with hiking, yoga, swimming and, of course, dancing, to stay motivated. The Dancing With the Stars judge says she swears by a cardio dance workout called Body by Simone, which mixes dancing with intervals of conditioning moves to target the upper and lower body and core.

“We do lots of mat work, body-weight moves and free weights,” Hough told ABC News’ Good Morning America. “The trampoline cardio might …read more


