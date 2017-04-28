Tune in to HBO on Saturday to watch 2017 Rock Hall induction ceremony with Journey, Yes, ELO and more

Kevin Kane; Kevin Mazur; Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of HBOThe 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place earlier this month in Brooklyn, New York, and you can watch an HBO special featuring highlights from the extravaganza that premieres Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Among the artists honored at the ceremony were Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Chic‘s Nile Rodgers and folk singer Joan Baez.

Here’s a rundown of some of the moments you can expect to see on the special:

–Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry joined his former band mates to accept his induction, although …read more