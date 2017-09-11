“Twin Peaks” executive reveals that David Bowie knew about the show’s plans to feature him in the series’ reboot

Jimmy King; ShowtimeEven though he died in January 2016, David Bowie is featured in the Twin Peaks sequel TV series Twin Peaks: The Return, whose finale recently aired on Showtime.

Bowie’s appearances, as the mysterious FBI agent Phillip Jeffries, were actually pieced together using footage of his cameo from the 1992 movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. Now, Twin Peaks executive producer Sabrina Sutherland has revealed that the influential rocker was aware that the show planned to use the footage before his untimely passing, and that he approved.

