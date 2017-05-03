Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on same day in same hospital

Courtesy Danielle Grant/Kim Abraham(BRICK, N.J.) — These twin sisters now have two sets of identical birthdays to celebrate: theirs on June 30, and now their sons’ birthdays on April 28.

Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham of Toms River, New Jersey, both had baby boys on April 28 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

They delivered less than four hours apart in rooms next door to each other.

“Our delivery room and our hospital rooms were right next to each which was really nice,” Grant told ABC News of the rare occurrence. “It’s so nice to have someone there. All our friends and family …read more