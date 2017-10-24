Twin toddlers nail ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Halloween costumes

Lauren Willis(DESTIN, Fla.) — A pair of twins from Florida are pulling off an adorable rendition of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” this Halloween.

Charlie Willis, 1, is going as Ferris Bueller, and his brother, Row Willis, is dressing as Ferris’ best friend, Cameron Frye.

Mom Lauren Willis of Destin, Florida, assembled the costumes complete with Cameron’s dad’s red Ferrari as seen in the 1986 film.

“It actually started last year when I dressed them as Wayne and Garth from ‘Wayne’s World,'” Willis told ABC News on Tuesday. “This year we thought, ‘Why don’t we stick with the classic movies theme?'”

To turn Charlie into …read more