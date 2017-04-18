Two Are New: The Who adds two North American dates to its 2017 tour

Courtesy of The WhoThe Who continues to expand its 2017 summer tour itinerary, as the British rock legends have added a pair of new North American concerts in July.

The first date is scheduled for July 13 at Festival d’Été de Québec — or the Quebec Summer Festival — in Québec City, Canada, while the second will take place July 20 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Québec performance currently will serve as the kickoff of the band’s summer trek, which is plotted out through an August 16 show in Stateline, Nevada. As previously …read more