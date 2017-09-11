Two manatees rescued after Irma drains Florida bay

Thinkstock/istock(SARASOTA, Fla.) — Florida rescue workers and a group of residents helped save two manatees who were left stranded on Sunday after Hurricane Irma caused water to drain from the Sarasota Bay.

Michael Sechler, who shared images of the beached animals on Facebook, said he noticed them suffering while he and a group of friends were driving near the bay in Manatee County.

“One wasn’t moving, the other was breathing and had water in its eyes,” Sechler said in a Facebook post. “My friends and …read more


