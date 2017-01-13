Two Members of Tower of Power Hit by Train in California

Tower of Power circa 1970; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Bassist Marc Van Wageningen and drummer Dave Garibaldi of the legendary soul and R&B band Tower of Power were hit by a train in Oakland Thursday night.

The Oakland Fire Department reports there were no fatalities, but Van Wageningen and Garibaldi’s conditions are unknown, other than that their injuries aren’t life-threatening. Reports are they were trying to cross the train tracks when the accident occurred last night around 7:45 p.m.

